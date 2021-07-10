Head-To-Head Contrast: Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) vs. BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY)

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) and BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Standard Life Aberdeen has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BB Seguridade Participações has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Standard Life Aberdeen pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. BB Seguridade Participações pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Standard Life Aberdeen and BB Seguridade Participações, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Life Aberdeen 1 4 0 0 1.80 BB Seguridade Participações 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Standard Life Aberdeen and BB Seguridade Participações’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Life Aberdeen N/A N/A N/A BB Seguridade Participações 75.06% 62.67% 35.76%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Standard Life Aberdeen and BB Seguridade Participações’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Life Aberdeen $5.10 billion 1.66 $339.65 million N/A N/A BB Seguridade Participações $996.27 million 8.73 $747.05 million N/A N/A

BB Seguridade Participações has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Standard Life Aberdeen.

Summary

BB Seguridade Participações beats Standard Life Aberdeen on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels. It also makes real estate investments. The company was formerly known as Standard Life plc and changed its name to Standard Life Aberdeen plc in August 2017. Standard Life Aberdeen plc was founded in 1825 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile

BB Seguridade ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A., through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property and vehicle, property and vehicle, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing insurance products. It also offers pension plans, dental plans and capitalization plans, and reinsurance products. The Brokerage segment engages in the brokerage, management, fulfillment, promotion, and facilitation of casualty insurance, life and capitalization insurance, pension plans, dental plans, and health insurance products. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Brasilia, Brazil. BB Seguridade ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. is a subsidiary of Banco do Brasil S.A.

