Head to Head Contrast: Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) vs. Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY)

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) and Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Sunstone Hotel Investors has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Extended Stay America has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sunstone Hotel Investors and Extended Stay America’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunstone Hotel Investors $267.91 million 9.74 -$404.69 million ($0.73) -16.53 Extended Stay America $1.04 billion 3.59 $23.27 million $0.37 55.30

Extended Stay America has higher revenue and earnings than Sunstone Hotel Investors. Sunstone Hotel Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Extended Stay America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sunstone Hotel Investors and Extended Stay America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunstone Hotel Investors -233.85% -15.36% -9.42% Extended Stay America 1.99% 5.45% 1.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sunstone Hotel Investors and Extended Stay America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunstone Hotel Investors 2 4 2 0 2.00 Extended Stay America 0 4 1 0 2.20

Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus target price of $10.88, indicating a potential downside of 9.90%. Extended Stay America has a consensus target price of $18.83, indicating a potential downside of 7.95%. Given Extended Stay America’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Extended Stay America is more favorable than Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.6% of Sunstone Hotel Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Extended Stay America shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Sunstone Hotel Investors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Extended Stay America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Extended Stay America beats Sunstone Hotel Investors on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees. Extended Stay America, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

