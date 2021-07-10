Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCSG. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $31.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.88. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $407.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.88%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

