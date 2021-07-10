HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,060 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $13,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in HEICO by 0.7% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its position in HEICO by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its position in HEICO by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 11,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in HEICO by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in HEICO by 12.5% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.88.

HEICO stock opened at $142.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.28. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $92.45 and a 1 year high of $148.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $466.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.53 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.86%.

In other news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $130,895.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,589.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $66,530.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

