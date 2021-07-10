HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Societe Generale downgraded HeidelbergCement from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HDELY stock opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.43. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from HeidelbergCement’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. HeidelbergCement’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.29%.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.