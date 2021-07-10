Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 56,598 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 56,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,516,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.4% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after buying an additional 2,420,963 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $616,182,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,133,000 after buying an additional 1,228,478 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $437.41. 4,312,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,390,488. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $313.24 and a 1-year high of $437.70.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

