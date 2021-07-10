Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 217,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Insmed by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 156,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Insmed by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Insmed by 21.9% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Insmed by 22.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Insmed by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.40. 314,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,388. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $45.44. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.16.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 103.03% and a negative net margin of 190.36%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INSM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.57.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

