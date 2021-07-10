Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $8.46 Million in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 456.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 36,007 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $267,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.92. 121,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,945. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.06 and a 12-month high of $142.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.85) by $0.53. As a group, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -14.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDGL shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.60.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

