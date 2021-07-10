Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 32,230 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 32,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,130,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,595,167 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $303,369,000 after purchasing an additional 55,918 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,462 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $11,823,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.33. 2,436,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,015,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.82 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.57.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

