Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes $5.34 Million Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 374,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,166,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,896,000 after buying an additional 25,605 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,662,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,705,000 after buying an additional 130,709 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 384,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after buying an additional 33,816 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 335,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 26,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 9,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.05. 58,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,559. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

