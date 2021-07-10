Herc (NYSE:HRI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc (NYSE:HRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $123.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Herc Holdings, Inc. through its subsidiary Herc Rentals Inc. provides equipment rental suppliers primarily in North America. The company is a full-line equipment-rental supplier in commercial and residential construction, industrial and manufacturing, refineries and petrochemicals, civil infrastructure, automotive, government and municipalities, energy, remediation, emergency response, facilities, entertainment and agriculture. The equipment rental business is supported by ProSolutions (Tm). Herc Holdings Inc., formerly known as Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., is based in Bonita Springs, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HRI. Northcoast Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Herc from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.20.

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $114.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.08. Herc has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $118.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.15.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.60 million. Herc had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Herc will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $2,759,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,633,597.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $447,706.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,791 shares of company stock worth $4,067,818 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Herc by 19.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Herc by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Herc by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Herc by 23.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

