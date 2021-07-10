HEROcoin Price Tops $0.0164 on Exchanges (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $4.08 million and $19,250.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00053654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017598 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.34 or 0.00877916 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005416 BTC.

About HEROcoin

PLAY is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.