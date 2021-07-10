Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)’s share price dropped 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.13. Approximately 16,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,518,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.

HIMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.71.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.60. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -43.96 and a beta of -0.12.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.74 million. On average, analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.