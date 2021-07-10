Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Hiscox from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Hiscox in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

HCXLF opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. Hiscox has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $14.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

