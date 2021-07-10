Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Höegh LNG Partners reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.70 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 57.73%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HMLP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. upped their price objective on Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMLP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,812,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 18.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 846,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,311,000 after buying an additional 129,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 97,781 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 419.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 88,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 71,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HMLP traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.63. 60,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $587.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.15%.

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

