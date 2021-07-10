Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$43.86.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HCG shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Home Capital Group to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

In other Home Capital Group news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.19, for a total value of C$59,045.46.

Shares of TSE:HCG traded up C$1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$37.75. 120,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,571. The firm has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 9.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.75. Home Capital Group has a 12 month low of C$19.24 and a 12 month high of C$38.34.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$139.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$139.81 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Capital Group will post 4.6700003 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

