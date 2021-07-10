Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Receives Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Homology Medicines has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ FIXX opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.77. Homology Medicines has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $17.34. The company has a market cap of $383.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of -0.40.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.59. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 300.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. The business had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Homology Medicines will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Homology Medicines by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Homology Medicines by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Homology Medicines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Homology Medicines by 8.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Homology Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

