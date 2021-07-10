Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,958,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,282 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Hostess Brands worth $114,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth $165,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TWNK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

In related news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $2,662,080.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $16.31 on Friday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.73.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

