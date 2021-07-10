HRT Financial LP Acquires 212,204 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 104.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 212,204 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $13,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $780,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $315,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,500,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 66.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 76,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 30,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter.

GDX traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.37. 18,204,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,044,102. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $45.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.89.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

