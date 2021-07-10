HRT Financial LP Has $14.71 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

HRT Financial LP raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 296.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,274 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $14,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $790,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $586,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 29,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 8,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.16. 8,895,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,041,868. The company has a market cap of $149.96 billion, a PE ratio of -24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $67.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,963.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

