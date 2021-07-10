HRT Financial LP Has $21.75 Million Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

HRT Financial LP decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 73.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,340 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.18% of Texas Pacific Land worth $21,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1,300.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,774,000 after acquiring an additional 148,846 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 149,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,229,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,031,000 after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 67,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE TPL traded up $49.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,509.88. 41,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,859. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $427.69 and a 12-month high of $1,773.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.42 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,561.10.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 58.70%. The company had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.22 million. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

In other news, CEO Tyler Glover purchased 158 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,649.40 per share, with a total value of $260,605.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258 shares in the company, valued at $425,545.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 284 shares of company stock worth $455,644 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

