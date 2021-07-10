HRT Financial LP Purchases 1,990 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $17,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRL. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.50.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded up $5.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $384.89. 223,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,437. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.57 and a 52 week high of $384.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $346.90.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 3,370 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.96, for a total transaction of $1,135,555.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,666.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total value of $2,573,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,870,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,768 shares of company stock valued at $10,306,230 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.