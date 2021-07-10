HRT Financial LP Takes $12.71 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 350,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,708,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.61. The stock had a trading volume of 21,578,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,117,842. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.45. The company has a market capitalization of $221.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

