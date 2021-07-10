HRT Financial LP Takes $27.20 Million Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 726,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,202,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,142,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,607,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $71,514.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,233.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,580 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

