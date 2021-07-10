HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.16 Million

Equities research analysts expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) to post $2.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.92 million to $2.40 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics posted sales of $1.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $9.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $10.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $16.57 million, with estimates ranging from $16.50 million to $16.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.15. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 261.44% and a negative return on equity of 120.05%. The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HTGM shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $103,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 45.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 43,169 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC increased its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 12.7% during the first quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 48,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $299,000. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HTGM traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.83. The company had a trading volume of 212,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,540. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

