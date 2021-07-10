Humana (NYSE:HUM) Now Covered by Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HUM. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $480.65.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $455.65 on Friday. Humana has a 12-month low of $370.22 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $441.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Humana will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

In related news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Humana by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Humana by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

