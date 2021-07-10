HYCON (HYC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $88,370.00

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HYCON has a total market cap of $441,452.97 and approximately $88,370.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HYCON has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HYCON alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000076 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00066334 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000211 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYCON (CRYPTO:HYC) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,025,062,253 coins and its circulating supply is 2,675,062,252 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HYCON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HYCON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.