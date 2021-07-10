Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.50.

HRNNF has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on Hydro One from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of HRNNF stock remained flat at $$24.11 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,070. Hydro One has a twelve month low of $19.19 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.83.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

