IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,286,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,981 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $494,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 112,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 316,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IAC traded up $2.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.15. 1,033,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,779. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $179.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.95. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.47.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $3.95. The business had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.49) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IAC. Cowen raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.82.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

