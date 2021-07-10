Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Shares Up 4%

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s stock price shot up 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.60. 213,525 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 21,144,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on Ideanomics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of -0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 39.06% and a negative net margin of 146.60%. The company had revenue of $32.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Research analysts expect that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDEX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Ideanomics in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,579,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,139 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 207,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 104,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles.

