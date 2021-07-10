Illuvium (ILV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $60.56 Million

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 10th. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for approximately $92.96 or 0.00278711 BTC on exchanges. Illuvium has a market cap of $60.56 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Illuvium has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00045464 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00113953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.06 or 0.00162074 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,401.61 or 1.00140866 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $317.25 or 0.00951150 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 651,438 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

