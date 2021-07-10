ImageCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $103,649.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $204,233.71 and approximately $103,649.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,285,100 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

