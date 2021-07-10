IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC raised shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of IMI from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Get IMI alerts:

OTCMKTS IMIAY traded up $1.01 on Monday, hitting $48.20. The company had a trading volume of 686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583. IMI has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $49.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.