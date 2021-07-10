Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Immatics in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Immatics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

IMTX opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $221.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of -0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59. Immatics has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $18.42.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $8.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Immatics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Immatics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Immatics by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immatics in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Immatics by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Immatics by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the period.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

