Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Lowered to C$46.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$33.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$49.00 price target on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CSFB raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.08.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at C$36.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.11. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$14.86 and a 12 month high of C$42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.76 billion and a PE ratio of -20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.79 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 3.7944126 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

