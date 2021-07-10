Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Lowered to C$46.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.20% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$33.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$49.00 price target on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CSFB raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.08.
Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at C$36.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.11. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$14.86 and a 12 month high of C$42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.76 billion and a PE ratio of -20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
