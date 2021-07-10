Incent (INCNT) Trading Down 15% This Week

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 10th. Incent has a market capitalization of $3.50 million and $99,533.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Incent coin can now be purchased for about $0.0760 or 0.00000226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Incent has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00045637 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00115214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00161593 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,653.90 or 1.00030001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.58 or 0.00955849 BTC.

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,189 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Incent is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

