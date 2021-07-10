Indulgence B.V. Jab Acquires 5,882,353 Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Stock

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 5,882,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 16.02 per share, for a total transaction of 94,235,295.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

DNUT opened at 19.29 on Friday. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 1 year low of 15.50 and a 1 year high of 21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.