Ingevity’s (NGVT) Buy Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $112.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NGVT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingevity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingevity from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingevity currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.00.
NYSE NGVT opened at $82.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.49. Ingevity has a 1-year low of $47.11 and a 1-year high of $89.55.
In other Ingevity news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $444,065.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGVT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,388,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 2,103.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 366,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,700,000 after purchasing an additional 350,098 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the first quarter worth approximately $18,080,000. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 48.4% during the first quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 676,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,114,000 after purchasing an additional 220,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 7.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,288,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,750,000 after purchasing an additional 151,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.
Ingevity Company Profile
Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.
