Ingevity’s (NGVT) Buy Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $112.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NGVT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingevity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingevity from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingevity currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.00.

Get Ingevity alerts:

NYSE NGVT opened at $82.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.49. Ingevity has a 1-year low of $47.11 and a 1-year high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.05 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 15.19%. Ingevity’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingevity will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingevity news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $444,065.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGVT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,388,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 2,103.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 366,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,700,000 after purchasing an additional 350,098 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the first quarter worth approximately $18,080,000. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 48.4% during the first quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 676,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,114,000 after purchasing an additional 220,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 7.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,288,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,750,000 after purchasing an additional 151,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.