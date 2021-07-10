Insider Buying: British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Acquires 5 Shares of Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) insider Tadeu Marroco purchased 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,809 ($36.70) per share, with a total value of £140.45 ($183.50).
Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 2nd, Tadeu Marroco purchased 6 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,723 ($35.58) per share, with a total value of £163.38 ($213.46).
- On Wednesday, May 5th, Tadeu Marroco purchased 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,718 ($35.51) per share, with a total value of £135.90 ($177.55).
Shares of LON:BATS opened at GBX 2,772.50 ($36.22) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,787.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. The stock has a market cap of £63.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.94. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69).
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
