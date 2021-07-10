Insider Buying: British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Acquires 5 Shares of Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) insider Tadeu Marroco purchased 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,809 ($36.70) per share, with a total value of £140.45 ($183.50).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Tadeu Marroco purchased 6 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,723 ($35.58) per share, with a total value of £163.38 ($213.46).

On Wednesday, May 5th, Tadeu Marroco purchased 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,718 ($35.51) per share, with a total value of £135.90 ($177.55).

Shares of LON:BATS opened at GBX 2,772.50 ($36.22) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,787.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. The stock has a market cap of £63.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.94. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69).

A number of analysts have commented on BATS shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

