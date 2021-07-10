Insider Buying: FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Major Shareholder Buys $2,467,900.00 in Stock

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,467,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FAST Acquisition alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 100,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,364,000.00.

FAST Acquisition stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.58. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in FAST Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,005,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in FAST Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,475,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FAST Acquisition by 116,116.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,255,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,058 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FAST Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,457,000. Finally, Honeycomb Asset Management LP purchased a new position in FAST Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,888,000. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST Acquisition Company Profile

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for FAST Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAST Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.