Insider Buying: FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Major Shareholder Buys $2,467,900.00 in Stock

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,467,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 100,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,364,000.00.
FAST Acquisition stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.58. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.
FAST Acquisition Company Profile
FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.
