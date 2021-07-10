Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells 51 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 51 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $19,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Thursday, June 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.22, for a total transaction of $3,652,200.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Kenneth Duda sold 6,070 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $2,124,742.80.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total transaction of $3,176,400.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 4,532 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $1,492,387.60.

On Thursday, May 6th, Kenneth Duda sold 5,505 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,785.60.

On Monday, April 12th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.01, for a total transaction of $3,140,100.00.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $378.03 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.96 and a 1 year high of $378.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $347.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 436.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,528,000 after acquiring an additional 381,356 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 127,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,897,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 37.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 61.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.47.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.