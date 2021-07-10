Insider Selling: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) COO Sells $1,437,300.00 in Stock

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,437,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $29.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.54. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.96) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,072,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,326,000 after purchasing an additional 153,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,087,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,114.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,501,433 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,478 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,493,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083,455 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $60,732,000 after purchasing an additional 127,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

