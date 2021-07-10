Insider Selling: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) COO Sells $1,437,300.00 in Stock

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,437,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $29.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.54. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.96) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.
About Bed Bath & Beyond
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.
Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.