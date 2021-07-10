Insider Selling: Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) CEO Sells 47,479 Shares of Stock

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $6,422,959.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey Liaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of Copart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total value of $2,155,290.06.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $138.49 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.85 and a 1 year high of $139.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The business had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 130.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 58.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

