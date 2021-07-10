Insider Selling: Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) CEO Sells 47,479 Shares of Stock

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $6,422,959.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Jeffrey Liaw also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of Copart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total value of $2,155,290.06.
Shares of CPRT stock opened at $138.49 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.85 and a 1 year high of $139.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 1.03.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 130.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 58.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
