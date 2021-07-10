Insider Selling: Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Sells 10,750 Shares of Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $612,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,341.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paul Horstmeier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Paul Horstmeier sold 8,635 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $478,206.30.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Paul Horstmeier sold 9,836 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $540,389.84.

HCAT stock opened at $58.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.42. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.30 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 130,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 43,954 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,575,000 after acquiring an additional 40,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at about $703,000. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Catalyst currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

