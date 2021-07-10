Insights Network Price Up 77.1% This Week (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 53.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded up 77.1% against the U.S. dollar. Insights Network has a total market cap of $6.34 million and approximately $4,605.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0322 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insights Network Coin Profile

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 286,072,595 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

