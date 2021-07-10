Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inspire Medical Systems Inc. is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions for obstructive sleep apnea. The company’s proprietary Inspire therapy is a neurostimulation technology which provides treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.is based in Minnesota, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.09.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $185.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.39 and a beta of 1.65. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $85.03 and a 12 month high of $252.25. The company has a quick ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 13.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

