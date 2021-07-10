Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2021

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inspire Medical Systems Inc. is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions for obstructive sleep apnea. The company’s proprietary Inspire therapy is a neurostimulation technology which provides treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.is based in Minnesota, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.09.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $185.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.39 and a beta of 1.65. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $85.03 and a 12 month high of $252.25. The company has a quick ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 13.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.