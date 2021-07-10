Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,010,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,906,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,682,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,243,000 after buying an additional 147,366 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,417,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 564.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after buying an additional 86,412 shares in the last quarter. 55.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPAR traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.82. 117,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,252. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.05. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $36.46 and a 52 week high of $78.62.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 82.64%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

