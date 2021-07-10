Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.86.

IBKR opened at $65.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.59. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total value of $2,724,400.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 580,000 shares of company stock valued at $39,957,200. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

