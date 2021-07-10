Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Receives $78.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.86.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $1,496,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,128,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,056,502.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 580,000 shares of company stock valued at $39,957,200 over the last 90 days. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,482.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,011,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,895,000 after buying an additional 9,378,652 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,393,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,097,000 after buying an additional 1,064,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,862,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,219,000 after buying an additional 268,094 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 18.9% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,369,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,093,000 after buying an additional 375,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 166.2% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,513,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,524,000 after buying an additional 944,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,556. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.65. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

