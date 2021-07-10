Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) PT Raised to C$50.00 at Scotiabank

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Interfor from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Interfor from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Interfor from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Interfor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of Interfor stock opened at $24.99 on Thursday. Interfor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.86.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

